Allow NASCAR Driver Austin Dillon and Wife Whitney's Family to Race Into Your Hearts

Before the race even begins, Austin Dillon's family has earned a victory lap.
It's no secret that the 32-year-old driver knows his way around a racetrack. In fact, he will show off his skills July 31 at the NASCAR Cup Series. But no matter if he wins or loses, Austin knows he has wife Whitney Dillon, who always sees him as the real MVP.
"She's a great cheerleader," Austin exclusively shared with E! News. "When I met her, she was cheering for the Tennessee Titans and she brought that same mentality to me. It's nice having that person behind you that believes in you and wants you to do well."
But Whitney isn't alone on the sidelines! The couple's 2-year-old son named Ace has been spotted at the racetrack cheering on his dad. Described by Whitney as a "wild man" who is "always on the go," Ace has become a true star in the family's reality show Life in the Fast Lane.
"We nicknamed him Bam Bam because that's exactly how he is," Whitney joked. "He's just like his daddy. Full of energy and go, go, go."
Despite Austin's busy travel schedule, Whitney said her husband "always makes time for me and Ace." And if you ask Austin, he's in awe of the love he witnesses between Whitney and his son.
"You watch him with her and he loves his mama," he explained. "I went in for a kiss the other night and he jumped on his mama...She just puts in a lot of effort and I love that."
And while fans may know this family from the sports world, both Austin and Whitney are hoping to show a different side of their crew in their reality show.
"It might seem like that great life, but it gets to be a lot and Whitney brought faith back into the forefront for me and brought it into our relationship," Austin explained. "I'm really proud of that. I'm glad that's what we come back to when things get crazy."
Now, this couple hopes you get a front-row seat into a relatable family who cherishes the simple things in life.
"I hope fans take away that we live really normal lives," Whitney explained. "Yes, we travel and do all these cool things, but I love how you get to be in our family, in our homes and you get to see the goofy parts, the funny parts. We're all just real people."
To cheer on Austin, watch the NASCAR Cup Series Sunday at 2:30 EST on NBC. Plus, watch Life in the Fast Lane Thursday nights on USA Network.
(E!, USA and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family)