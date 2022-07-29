Hilary Duff Wins the “Early Pics” Couples Challenge With Photo of Matthew Koma and Ex Carly Rae Jepsen

Watch : Hilary Duff Talks Stripping Down for Women's Health Cover

Hilary Duff is reminding her fans who had husband Matthew Koma's heart before she did.

While participating in an Instagram challenge where couples were asked to share early pics with each other, the How I Met Your Father star jokingly posted a photo of her husband and his ex-girlfriend Carly Rae Jepsen from the 2013 Grammys.

Hilary then shared a throwback image of herself with and the musician alongside the caption, "Juuuust kidding… Here we are as bbs."

Matthew also shared a joke of his own, posting a photo of Hilary with her ex Frankie Muniz, who she dated from 2002 to 2004.

And while Matthew may have found his forever in Hilary—mother to his kids: Banks, 3, and Mae, 16 months—his relationship with Carly used to be a musical match made in heaven. (Hilary is also mom to son Luca, 10, who she shares with ex Mike Comrie.)