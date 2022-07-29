Kylie Jenner Says TikTok Is Her “Favorite Place to Be” After Calling Out Instagram

Rise and shine: Kylie Jenner is officially in her TikToker era.
The Kylie Cosmetics founder showed off her nighttime beauty routine in a TikTok and used it as an opportunity to throw some not-so-subtle shade at Instagram, just a few days after she shared a meme slamming the platform. "I just finished my shoot, I was taking off my makeup and then I decided to film a three-minute TikTok," Kylie said in her July 28 post. "Because TikTok is my favorite place to be."
The Kardashians star doesn't make any further comment about the social media platform, and instead gives fans a mini tutorial of the makeup products she uses before bed, all of which are from her own brand, of course!
But before Kylie films her routine—which includes features the Kylie Cosmetics makeup remover wipes and Makeup Melting Cleanser—the reality star video's gets an unexpected cameo from a pesky fly, who she quickly names 'Fredrick'.
"There's also a giant fly in my room buzzing around, so if you hear him he's just our friend now," Kylie says. "Because I'm not going to kill him."
The star's dig at Instagram follows a post both she and and Kim Kardashian reshared on their Story that read, "MAKE INSTAGRAM INSTAGRAM AGAIN. (stop trying to be TikTok, I just want to see cute photos of my friends.) SINCERELY, EVERYONE."
In response to the backlash, the platform's CEO Adam Mosseri released a video message on July 26 addressing the controversial "shift to video" on the app, during which he said that although "more and more of Instagram is going to become video over time" it will also continue to "support photos."
And for those invested in Kylie's saga with Fredrick the Fly, she later made two videos updating fans on their relationship and it appears he's not about to become our next favorite TikTok star.
"You guys, Fredrick came into the shower with me," she says in one clip. "F--k I don't think he made it. I saved him too from going down the drain, he was swimming!" Kylie captioned the video, "not me looking down to find fred fighting for his life 💔 rip."