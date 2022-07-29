Neil Patrick Harris Reveals the Key to Capturing the Perfect Nude Pic

Watch : Neil Patrick Harris Says "Uncoupled" Made Him Love Husband More

For his latest project, Neil Patrick Harris acquired a skill that is very much NSFW.

Just like Michael, his character in the new Netflix series Uncoupled, the How I Met Your Mother alum got a lesson on how to take the perfect nude photo, and he shared what he learned exclusively with E! News' Daily Pop.

"Apparently, it's an angle thing," he told Daily Pop's Francesca Amiker. "I guess you need some fair amount of warmth, temperature-wise, maybe a nice humidity level. Some sort of lotion, maybe. Looking fresh."

Unlike Michael—who sets off a journey to find love after his boyfriend of 17 years dumps him—Harris is far from "uncoupled" himself, having been married to husband David Burtka since 2014. He revealed that playing his newly-single character made him "love my husband even more."

"I found that an intoxicating idea of playing someone that is similar to me but is going through something that is very foreign to me," the 49-year-old shared. "What if one day David came and it was all completely done and finished? And that is such a scary place to exist."