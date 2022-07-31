Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev's Son Matteo Turns 2: Look Back at His Most Adorable Photos

By Brett Malec Jul 31, 2022 2:00 PMTags
BirthdaysCeleb KidsShowsNikki BellaTotal BellasArtem ChigvintsevMatteo ChigvintsevNBCU
Watch: Nikki Bella Pens Adorable Birthday Post to Fiance Artem

They grow up so fast.

Believe it or not, Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev's baby boy Matteo Chigvintsev is celebrating his second birthday on July 31. The engaged couple welcomed their first child together back in 2020. Since then, the now 2-year-old has grown up in front of our eyes and turned into the most adorable mini-me of dad Artem.

The Total Bellas star and Dancing With the Stars pro have kept fans updated on Matteo's most adorable moments and major milestones over the years on social media. Nikki even recently posted a tribute to her son after filming a parenthood-themed episode of The Bellas Podcast.

"Teo has shown me what love feels like in a way I can't even describe," she wrote on Instagram on July 6. "Who would ever of thought I would end up being so simple and soft lol Teo has made me realize sooo much about myself! The love for child is an indescribable feeling that makes your heart melt, love, and sometimes hurt. As a mother, I wish every time Teo was sick or hurt, I can just take the pain away from him, I can't and it makes it so hard!"

photos
Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev's Cutest Pics

In honor of Matteo's second birthday, take a look back at his cutest childhood photos and sweetest family moments below.

Instagram
Summer Getaway

Matteo enjoys a Fourth of July vacation with his parents at the lake.

Instagram
Podcast Playtime

Matteo visits Nikki's work in July 2022.

Instagram
Mother's Day 2022

Artem honored Nikki in May 2022 with a collage of cute photos, writing, "Happy Mother's Day love, you are honestly the best momma in the whole entire world , your love your patience your care and thoughtfulness have no limits. Matteo and I are so so lucky to have you."

Instagram
Breakfast Boys

"We are messy and we love it," Artem shared in March 2022.

Instagram/@thenikkibella
Funny Family Photos

"Our attempt for a family photo," Nikki captioned this hilarious pic. "Matteo does not like the phone at all!"

Instagram/@thenikkibella
Tour Surprise

Nikki and Matteo surprised Artem (aka Dada) during a stop on the 2022 DWTS Live Tour in March.

Instagram/@thenikkibella
Happy Holidays

"Matteo didn't dig Santa this year but I think next year he will," Nikki captioned a 2021 Christmas Day post. "He did love the train he brought him!"

Instagram/@theartemc
Happy Thanksgiving

"Happy Thanksgiving from Chigvintsev's family," Artem captioned this Instagram pic in honor of Turkey Day.

Instagram/@theartemc
Matteo Turns 1

"Happy first birthday Matteo," Artem captioned this sweet Instagram post in July 2021. "Mama and Dada loves you so so much."

Instagram/Artem Chigvintsev
Checking Out Chickens

In this June 2021 snap, Artem and Matteo took a closer look at some chickens.

Instagram/Artem Chigvintsev
Nature Boys

The father and son duo enjoy a nature outing.

Instagram/Artem Chigvintsev
Cute Coop

Artem and Matteo checked out a chicken coop during an outdoor outing.

Instagram/Artem Chigvintsev
Reaching Out

Watch out for pecks, Matteo!

Instagram/Artem Chigvintsev
Dad's Twin

For Matteo's 10-month milestone, Artem wrote, "I can't believe Teo is 10 month today , time flies I wish I can slow it down and enjoy every second of it it's so so precious @thenikkibella you've have been a super mom. I love you #nevergrowup #son #family"

Instagram/Artem Chigvintsev
Family Fun

Artem, Nikki and Matteo were all smiles in this family outing pic.

Instagram/Artem Chigvintsev
Back Together

Artem wrote, "Dada's back."

Nikki Bella/Instagram
Blond Boy

Matteo looked like a literal hair model in this picture from May 2021.

Nikki Bella/Instagram
Silly Matteo

Nikki smiled as her son Matteo pulled a silly face in a new photo from Instagram.

Nikki Bella/Instagram
Bed Head

Little Matteo had total bed head in this pic with dad Artem.

Nikki Bella/Instagram
Yum! Yum! Yum!

Matteo enjoyed some sweet potatoes in this May 2021 image.

Nikki Bella/Instagram
Messy Mouth

Matteo clearly enjoyed those sweet potatoes.

Nikki Bella/Instagram
Standing Tall

Alongside a photo series, Nikki wrote, "Best 10 months of my life so far. These are from the last two days. Can't believe our baby is going to be 1 in two months!!!"

Instagram/Nikki Bella
Nikki & Her Baby Boy

Nikki wrote alongside this May selfie, "Baby boy and me."

Instagram/Nikki Bella
Nikki's Cool Kid

"I wish I was as cool as him," the Total Bellas star remarked.

Instagram/Nikki Bella
Growing Up Quickly

"My love @theartemc sent me this yesterday! My heart melted," Nikki wrote in May 2021. "Our Teo is growing up so fast! A, you have been such an incredible Dada this past week as Mama has been off working. The best Daddy and fiancé! I just love you so much! And love my Matteo so much! Excited to get back to my boys!"

Nikki Bella/Instagram
Missing Matteo

"Just got this from Dadada," Nikki wrote. "my heart exploded! I miss my baby boy so much!"

Nikki Bella/Instagram
Picture Perfect

Nikki and Matteo posed perfectly for this picture from April 2021.

Nikki Bella/Instagram
More of Mom and Matteo

Nikki snuck a sweet smile in this selfie with Matteo.

Nikki Bella/Instagram
Heartwarming Update

"Me + Teo : May be the most tired I have felt in my life but it's definitely the happiest and most blissful I have ever been," Nikki expressed on Instagram. "I love you my sweet Matteo, SO much!"

Nikki Bella/Instagram
Cuddles for Matteo

Nikki captioned this photo of herself, Artem and Matteo, "I love my little fam so much."

photos
View More Photos From Matteo Chigvintsev's Cutest Pics

Trending Stories

1

Kourtney Kardashian Supports Landon Barker's GF Charli D'Amelio

2

Katie Holmes Gushes About "Talented" Daughter Suri Cruise's Singing

3

Ellen Star Sophia Grace Responds to Plastic Surgery Speculation

4

Jennifer Garner Has a Warning on "Injecting Anything Into Your Face"

5

Gina Rodriguez Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Joe LoCicero

Latest News

Dancing With the Stars' Brandon Armstrong Marries Brylee Ivers

Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev's Son Matteo Is 2: See His Cutest Pics

Update!

Hair Products to Protect Your Tresses From Heat & Humidity This Summer

Exclusive

Allow NASCAR's Austin Dillon and His Family to Race Into Your Hearts

Affordable Finds on Amazon That Can Make Your New Home Feel Extra Cozy

Found! The Perfect $20 Avocado-Green Corset Dress, Plus 13 Styles

Sink Your Teeth Into These Secrets About The Lost Boys