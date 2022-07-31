Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev's Son Matteo Turns 2: Look Back at His Most Adorable Photos

Watch : Nikki Bella Pens Adorable Birthday Post to Fiance Artem

They grow up so fast.

Believe it or not, Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev's baby boy Matteo Chigvintsev is celebrating his second birthday on July 31. The engaged couple welcomed their first child together back in 2020. Since then, the now 2-year-old has grown up in front of our eyes and turned into the most adorable mini-me of dad Artem.

The Total Bellas star and Dancing With the Stars pro have kept fans updated on Matteo's most adorable moments and major milestones over the years on social media. Nikki even recently posted a tribute to her son after filming a parenthood-themed episode of The Bellas Podcast.

"Teo has shown me what love feels like in a way I can't even describe," she wrote on Instagram on July 6. "Who would ever of thought I would end up being so simple and soft lol Teo has made me realize sooo much about myself! The love for child is an indescribable feeling that makes your heart melt, love, and sometimes hurt. As a mother, I wish every time Teo was sick or hurt, I can just take the pain away from him, I can't and it makes it so hard!"