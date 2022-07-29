RHOA's Shereé Whitfield Just Coined Another Iconic Catchphrase

Everything Shereé Whitfield says turns to gold.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta star delivers yet another iconic catchphrase in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the hit Bravo series' July 31 episode. In the preview, Drew Sidora confronts Shereé over Shereé's best friend Fatum Alford, who Drew has been fighting with all season.
"What I'm saying to you is you brought this person around," Drew says before Shereé shuts her down with an unexpected—yet hilariously shady—comeback.
"Tomato! Tomato!" Shereé yells while gesturing in Drew's direction. "I'm throwing tomatoes at you, bitch."
Visibly confused, Drew replies, "What are you saying? You're not making any sense."
"I'm throwing tomatoes at this bitch 'cause she whack," Shereé tells her. "I'm throwing them at you. You deserve 'em. All the tomatoes."
Some of the RHOA co-stars look confused while others enjoy the hilarity of Shereé's colorful comeback. "This is funny," Kandi Burruss comments with a laugh.
In a confessional, Shereé shades Drew saying, "I think Drew secretly lives for me. This bitch is looking for my attention because we see she's not getting it at home."
Who 'gon check Shereé, boo? Apparently not Drew.
Kenya Moore jokes of Drew's combativeness in her own confessional, "Drew loves to fight. Drew has a sign on the side of the road 'Will Fight for Free,' just tell me where."
See the hilarious moment go down in the clip above. And scroll down for more of Shereé's legendary moments from RHOA's seasons past.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)