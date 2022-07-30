Don't Get Knocked Down by These Infamous Celebrity Feuds

Watch : Candace Cameron Bure REACTS to JoJo Siwa Calling Her "Rude"

Who had JoJo Siwa vs. Candace Cameron Bure on their 2022 Bingo card?

If you read that and said, wait what?, allow us to explain: On July 24, JoJo, 19, posted a TikTok in which she hailed Candace, 46, the "rudest celebrity." Why? Apparently, at a Fuller House premiere way back when, an 11-year-old JoJo asked the actress for a picture. And though Candace told JoJo no, she proceeded to take pictures with other people on the red carpet.

Looking back, the Dance Moms alum called it "a rough experience," but noted "because I had a bad experience, that doesn't mean that she is an awful human."

So naturally, Candace apologized—"I kind of broke your 11-year-old heart," she said in a July 26 video—and admitted she and JoJo had a heart-to-heart to bury the hatchet.

And that was the end of that. Or at least, so we thought.