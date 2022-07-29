Why David Harbour Originally Thought Stranger Things Would Be a "Disaster"

David Harbour didn't think Stranger Things would be renewed after the first season, and boy, we're glad he was wrong.
The star is gearing up to play Hopper in season five of the Netflix series, a sentence that he never thought he'd utter. "I remember when we were shooting the first season. We were down in Atlanta, Netflix had given us a budget of about $20," he said on the BBC's The One Show, according to the AV Club. "Halfway through I remember my hair person coming up to me, like about episode four we were shooting, and she was like, ‘I don't think it's gonna work.'"
He continued, "By the time we finished, we wrapped, I thought we wouldn't get a second season, we'd be the first Netflix show kind of ever to never get a second season."
While David thought it "was going to be a disaster," it ended up being a hit. The show is Netflix's biggest English-language TV season in history and the streamer is already planning for a spin-off series.
In early July, the Duffer Brothers, who created the series, announced the launch of their new production company Upside Down Pictures, which will produce a number of projects, including a stage play set within the Stranger Things universe. Additionally, they're adapting for television the Japanese anime Death Note, as well as Stephen King's The Talisman.
Of course, they're also writing Stranger Things season five, which is set to be the last in the series. The upcoming episodes are expected to offer answers about the Mindflayer's connection to Will (Noah Schnapp), whether Max (Sadie Sink) will survive and the future of Hawkins.
As for the spin-off, the Duffer Brothers are keeping those details a secret, but we already know it won't focus on the characters fans know and love. "I've read these rumors that there's gonna be an Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) spin-off, that there's gonna be a Steve (Joe Keery) and Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) spin-off or that it's another number," Matt Duffer previously explained on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. "That's not interesting to me because we've done all that."
So, keep the guesses coming!
Stranger Things is streaming now on Netflix.