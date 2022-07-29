Exclusive

You'll Crack Up Watching Judge Mathis Get "Electrocuted" by an Ab Stimulator

See Judge Greg Mathis' hilarious reaction to shocking new weight loss technique with son Amir in this week's Mathis Family Matters sneak peek.

By Paige Strout Jul 29, 2022 4:49 PMTags
TVReality TVExclusivesShowsCelebritiesEntertainmentNBCUMathis Family Matters
Watch: Judge Mathis Yelps in Pain While Getting 6-Pack Abs

You know what they say, pain is gain.

Judge Greg Mathis and his son Amir undergo an electrifying new weight loss procedure in this exclusive sneak peek from the July 31 episode of Mathis Family Matters.

"Dad, you got caught in the cookie jar," Amir tells his father. "You're trying to lose weight, I'm trying to help you." He then explains the ab stimulator works.

"It fakes doing sit-ups," Amir says, "so it's equivalent to 25 thousand sit-ups in one session. That belly will be gone, and I'm telling you, you'll have a six-pack."

As much as Amir wants to help his dad by introducing him to the stimulator, the TV arbitrator thinks otherwise, joking in a confessional, "I feel like I can better myself by reading the Bible and obeying what scripture says."

While Greg doesn't seem all that enthusiastic about using the ab stimulator, he joins Amir for a treatment. After their stomachs get all paddled up, the practitioner begins the treatment, and Greg's reaction is nothing short of hilarious. "Ah s--t!" he screams as Amir laughs by his side.

photos
Mathis Family Matters Cast

With the machine only set at 10 percent, Greg has a long (and painful) way to go. "This s--t feel like the electric chair," he shouts. "I ain't killed nobody."

Greg's reactions only get better as the machine's intensity level increases, so much so that Amir jokes that Nora, the judge's 5-year-old granddaughter, "could've taken that better than you."

The clip ends with one more funny quip from Greg as the machine reaches 100 percent capacity, saying, "I'm being electrocuted."

Check out the clip above and tune in to Mathis Family Matters Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Writer Won't Apologize After Calling Fiancée "Not the Most Beautiful"

2

See Khloe Kardashian’s "Little Lady" True Living Her Best Life on Jet

3

Candace Cameron Bure’s Daughter Natasha Tells JoJo Siwa to "Grow Up"

4

Does Beyoncé Address Jay-Z & Solange Elevator Incident on New Song?

5

"Deeply Remorseful" Will Smith Addresses Chris Rock Oscars Slap

Latest News

David Harbour Thought Stranger Things Wouldn't Get a Season 2

Will Smith Clarifies Jada's Involvement in Chris Rock Oscars Slap

Will Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Have Another Baby? He Says...

Exclusive

How Jason Momoa, Eiza González Are Trying to Keep Their Romance Going

Drew Barrymore's Theory on Why Ex Justin Long “Gets All the Ladies"

Exclusive

See Judge Mathis Get "Electrocuted" by an Ab Workout Stimulator

Beyoncé's Renaissance: A Track by Track Breakdown