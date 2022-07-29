How Jason Momoa and Eiza González Are Trying to Keep Their Romance Going

Watch : Jason Momoa Involved in Car Crash in California

Jason Momoa and Eiza González are on this wild ride together.

On July 27, the Aquaman star and Baby Driver actress were spotted on their first public outing as a couple. Jason, 42, and Eiza, 32, were photographed riding on his Harley-Davidson in Malibu, Calif. Wearing a varsity jacket with yellow sleeves, black pants and white sneakers, she held on tightly to the actor as he sped through the winding Topanga Canyon Road.

Eiza and Jason, who began dating earlier this year months after his split from Lisa Bonet, went on their motorcycle ride three weeks after they reunited in London—where they hung out at two clubs but were photographed leaving separately—following a brief breakup.

"He's still seeing Eiza," a source told E! News about Jason. "They are trying to keep it going and don't know where it will lead. It's working for now, the way it is."

The pair's ride took place not far from the location of a road accident Jason was involved in three days prior. The actor, who was driving a car, was uninjured, while a motorcyclist sustained minor injuries.