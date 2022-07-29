Beyoncé's Renaissance: A Track by Track Breakdown

The Beyhive is buzzing.
Beyoncé's seventh studio album—her first solo record in more than six years—is finally here. Renaissance dropped July 29, and with it comes a new era chock-full of pulsating beats, unapologetic raunchiness, and most of all, a strong urge to hit the dance floor.
Recorded throughout the pandemic, Renaissance—which is just the first of a three-act project (!)—was Beyoncé's creative reprieve, she wrote in a special message shared to her website ahead of the album's release.
"Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world," she explained. "It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration."
Beyoncé went on to thank her husband, Jay-Z, and their three children, Blue Ivy, 10, Rumi, 5, and Sir, 5 along with a slew of other important figures in her life. As for her fans, "I hope you find joy in this music," Beyoncé wrote. "I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are."
Let's ring in this new renaissance by breaking down the album's entire track list below.
1. "I'M THAT GIRL"
The Mike Dean-produced opener sets the tone for the entire album, both rhythmically and with its themes of empowerment, confidence and general badassery. (See: "It's not the diamonds / It's not the pearls / I'm that girl.") And while Beyoncé starts off by layering angel-like vocals with a contrasting sample of Tommy Wright III and Princess Loko's "Still Pimpin," she ultimately brings it home with a few fiery bars of her own.
2. "COZY"
"Cozy" may be another self-love anthem—which seemingly references Jay-Z and Solange's infamous elevator incident— but the hype song is entirely unique in its production with a ballroom-esque beat that could go on forever and you still wouldn't get sick of it. Rounding out the track are several worthwhile samples; the best of which is pulled from trans activist and performer TS Madison's "Bitch I'm Black" monologue.
3. "ALIEN SUPERSTAR"
There are no words to describe the mind-blowing transition between "Cozy" and "Alien Superstar." Beyoncé paid close attention to the oft-overlooked aspect throughout the album, and was therefore able to turn the listening process into an experience. "Alien Superstar," meanwhile, is an experience in itself. Even more overtly inspired by ballroom culture than "Cozy," you're never quite sure where the uniquely structured tune is going to take you, but the wild ride is well worth it.
4. "CUFF IT"
An album standout, "Cuff It" is a disco dream that'll have you running to the dance floor the moment you hear its feel-good first lines, "I feel like fallin' in love / I'm in the mood to f--k somethin' up." Beyoncé's sultry vocals are especially dreamy throughout the soulful, funky tune that's almost certainly going to be a frontrunner for song of the summer.
5. "ENERGY" [ft. BEAM]
The song—or interlude, depending on how you see it—featuring Jamaican-American singer-rapper BEAM may be controversial because of the drama surrounding Kelis' sampled track "Get Along With You," but "Energy" is likely to get even more people talking because of its likening of "Karens" to "terrorists." However, at its core, "Energy" is a fun, momentum-building tune that perfectly leads into "Break My Soul."
6. "BREAK MY SOUL"
This almost certainly sounds 100x better in the context of Renaissance, doesn't it? "Break My Soul" was already strong on its own, but there's just something that makes it more fun to listen to as part of the album. There's no forgetting the A-1 lyrics, either—namely, "Bey is back, and I'm sleeping real good at night." You love to see it!
7. "CHURCH GIRL"
Between the track's title and its sample of "Center Thy Will" by The Clark Sisters, you'd think "Church Girl" would be the slightest bit pious—however, this is Beyoncé we're talking about here. Never one to be predictable, she delivered a stick-it-to-the-man-type anthem that sets out to prove you can have a girls night out on Saturday and roll up to church the following morning all the same.
8. "PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA"
Speaking of piety, listening to "Plastic Off the Sofa" can only be described as a religious experience. Soulful and sultry, the slower track is a nice change of pace, and Beyoncé coos equally impactful lyrics, from "Oh, we don't need the world's acceptance, they're too hard on me" to "Boy, I love that you can't help but be yourself around me."
9. "VIRGO'S GROOVE"
Beyonce turns up the heat on "Virgo’s Groove," a funky, disco-infused siren song that gets its namesake from her astrological sign. Her light, lilting vocals tempt her lover to come closer and spend a night together as she sensually sings, "Baby come over / come be alone with me tonight / all these emotions / it’s washing over me tonight."
10. "MOVE" [ft. Grace Jones and Tems]
Move out the way! Queen Bey, Grace Jones and Tems did not come to play on the bombastic, reggaeton power anthem "Move." The unstoppable trio commandeer the track from the moment they step foot in the club, boldly declaring "I’m with my girls and we all need space / when the queen come through part like the Red Sea."
11. "HEATED"
"Heated" is all about the importance of knowing one’s worth—both romantically and financially. The slow-grooving track sees Beyonce at odds with a man who is "testing her patience" and wasting her time, noting, "Whole lotta texting with no conversations / playing victim and a villain at the same time." While "Heated" could’ve been a simple, fiery diss track, Beyonce subverts expectations by keeping the first half of the song airy and unaffected before she really shares her true thoughts.
12. "THIQUE"
It’s safe to say that Renaissance is filled with club bangers, but "Thique" takes the cake. With its pulsing backbeat and alluring lyrics—which describe a lavish and sensual lifestyle—it’s the anthem that will entice fans out onto the dance floor wherever it’s played.
13. "ALL UP IN YOUR MIND"
Beyonce casts a spell in "All Up in Your Mind." The hypnotizing, almost otherworldly track blends a heavily distorted bassline with robotic synths as Bey singings about longing for someone who doesn’t reciprocate her feelings. However, as she notes, it’s only a matter of time before they fall for her too: "I try to get all up in your mind / It stops at a crime and I’m gonna make you mine."
14. "AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM"
Step into high society with "America Has a Problem." The track, which samples Kilo Ali’s hit "Cocaine," paints the portrait of a lifestyle filled to them brim with sex, drugs and all that money can buy. At one point in the song, Beyonce also shares she’s got "Ivy P on my bag," a reference to the singer’s clothing label Ivy Park.
15. "PURE/HONEY"
All the pretty boys and girls to the floor! "Pure/Honey" effortlessly weaves between genres as it samples drag legends Moi Renee’s "Miss Honey" and Kevin Aviance’s "C—ty (Wave Mix)" alongside MikeQ’s "Feels Like (Feat. Kevin JZ Prodigy)." The end result is a powerful club bop that slowly melts into a delightful, honey-sweet pop track.
16. "SUMMER RENAISSANCE"
It's a truth universally acknowledged that any song that samples Donna Summer's influential 1977 single "I Feel Love" is going to be outrageously good. The final track on Renaissance is a true celebration, filled with glittering high notes, applause, and pure joy. As the lyrics go, "Prada / Balenciaga / Vuitton, Dior Givenchy / Collect your coins Beyoncé," because she definitely deserves them!