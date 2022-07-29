Boy Meets World's Danielle Fishel Recalls Creator Threatening to Fire Her

Watch : Boy Meets World's Rider Strong Talks Struggles With Fame

Danielle Fishel doesn't have great memories from her first day on the Boy Meets World set.

The actress, who played Topanga Lawrence in the ABC series, recently looked back on her first-ever rehearsal for the show in an episode of the Boy Meets World rewatch podcast, Pod Meets World. At the time, she was just 12 years old and had a habit of speaking too fast, which seemingly annoyed Boy Meets World creator Michael Jacobs. She said creator gave everyone feedback at the end of rehearsals, and shared a lengthy note to Danielle before he even got to his critiques.

"Michael starts off the notes by saying, ‘Danielle, I'm going to give you your notes all at one time, at the end and I'm going to give everyone else their notes now,'" Danielle said, "'because if I made everyone sit here through all of the notes I had for you, we would all be here for hours and no one would ever get to go home. So you're just going to wait for the end.'"