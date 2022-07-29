Jason Momoa Teases Ben Affleck’s Batman Return for Aquaman Sequel

Jason Momoa was shocked when a fan tour discovered him and Ben Affleck on the set of the Aquaman sequel. Find out more below.

Call off the Batsignal: It looks like Ben Affleck is returning as the Caped Crusader!

In a new Instagram post, Jason Momoa seemed to have accidentally leaked the news that Ben will be making an appearance in the upcoming Aquaman sequel. After tourists caught the duo on the Warner Bros set, Jason whipped out his phone to capture his hilarious reaction.

"Well it's not a f–king secret anymore, is it!" the actor—who stars as Arthur Curry, a.k.a, Aquaman, in the DC Comics film—said with a laugh on his Instagram Story. "We tried to keep it a secret!"

Jason then filmed himself walking into walking into Ben's trailer, subtly labeled "B.A." As he told his pal, "Sorry, bro."

Later, he made the news more permanent with an in-feed post. "REUNITED bruce and arthur," he captioned two pics of him and Ben posing on the couch. "love u and miss u Ben WB studio tours just explored the backlot alright. busted on set all great things coming AQUAMAN 2 all my aloha j."

Ben first appeared as Batman in 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. He reprised the role for a brief cameo that same year in Suicide Squad alongside Will Smith, Margot Robbie and Jared Leto. And again the following year in the superhero ensemble film Justice League with Jason, Henry Cavill and Gal Gadot.

The actor never appeared in a standalone Batman film, and the mantle was eventually passed to Robert Pattinson, who made his debut film as the superhero in March.

