Why Fans Think Beyoncé Addressed the Jay-Z and Solange Elevator Incident in New Song "Cozy"

Of course, sometimes s--t go down when it's a billion dollars on an elevator.
On July 29, Beyoncé released her highly anticipated seventh studio album Renaissance. And while its release has completely broken the internet, it's a lot of lyrics in her new song "Cozy" that really has fans talking.
In the song, the "Formation" singer's younger sister, Solange Knowles, gets a pretty memorable shoutout. Beyoncé sings, "Might I suggest you don't f--k with my sis / 'Cause she comfortable," leading many people to believe that she's addressing the infamous 2014 elevator fight between her sister and husband, Jay-Z.
One fan tweeted, "No way, #Beyonce singing ‘Might I suggest you don't f--k with my sis' in Cozy is her recalling what happened with Solange and Jay-Z in 2014," while another wrote, "When Beyonce says ‘might I suggest you don't f--k with my sis' she means like bc Solange will f--k you up on an elevator right? Right."
In case you need a refresher on what went down: TMZ shared surveillance footage of Jay-Z and Solange getting into a physical altercation in an elevator after the 2014 Met Gala, while Beyoncé stood by. The video sparked rumors of Jay-Z's infidelity, which the rapper and Beyoncé confirmed on their respective albums 4:44 and Lemonde.
Following the release of the leaked video, Beyoncé, Jay-Z and Solange released a joint statement, saying that they put the incident behind them.
"Jay and Solange each assume their share of responsibility for what has occurred," the statement, which was released in May 2014, read. "They both acknowledge their role in this private matter that has played out in the public. They both have apologized to each other and we have moved forward as a united family. The reports of Solange being intoxicated or displaying erratic behavior throughout that evening are simply false. At the end of the day families have problems and we're no different. We love each other and above all we are family. We've put this behind us and hope everyone else will do the same."