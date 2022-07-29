Watch Michael Bublé Get Emotional During His 8-Year-Old Son's Surprise Piano Concert

Watch : Michael Buble Talks Fatherhood After Welcoming Baby No. 2

Michael Bublé's son Noah has already inherited dad's love of music.

The singer shared a video of his 8-year-old playing his song "I'll Never Not Love You" on the piano to Instagram July 28.

"Noah surprised me after I was away on tour," Michael wrote alongside the footage. "He worked so hard to learn this song. So proud of my guy."

As the four-time Grammy winner sang along, he admitted he was "getting choked up" as tears brimmed in his eyes.

"More talent in his little fingers than I have in my whole body!!" he captioned the clip. "#ChickenLegs #Proud #IllNeverNotLoveYou."

Michael wasn't the only one applauding Noah's talent. "That is soooo great!!" David Foster wrote in the comments. Added Michael's wife, actress Luisana Lopilato, "My baby!!"

This isn't the first time fans have been awed by Noah's talent. After all, he co-wrote the title track on Michael's recent album Higher.

"I was giving the kids a shower and doing the shampoo and stuff," Michael recalled on a March episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, "and he said, 'Papi, I wrote a song.'"