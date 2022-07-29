Summer 2022 Dress Trends on a Budget: Barbiecore, Balletcore, Flower Power, and Crochet

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
There's just nothing like the ease of a summer dress. Functionally, it really doesn't get more simple than just wearing one garment. Fashion-wise, a summer dress is always a great look. If you're in a bit of a styling rut, you want to switch things up, or you just like to keep up with the fashion trends, we found affordable picks inspired by the most popular aesthetics.
Think pink with Barbiecore ensembles. Go classic with a Balletcore outfit. Feel boho chic in a Flower Power look. Or you can revitalize the crochet trend with a rainbow option. It gets even better: we didn't just pick out the dresses. Here are some complete head-to-toe outfits with shoes and accessories included.
Look 1: Barbiecore
Lulus Slice of Style Cutout One-Shoulder Bodycon Mini Dress
Stand out in this bright, hot pink mini dress. It's chic, stretchy, and very on-trend with some cut-outs. This dress is also available in green.
Lulus Gimme the Twist Twist-Front Bodycon Mini Dress
Get your shine on in this bodycon mini dress. It has a V-neckline, a twist at the front, and the straps are full adjustable. You can also get this in green or white.
A Lulus shopper raved, "This dress is everything!!! Fits perfect, has a ton of stretch to it and is so flattering, fits in all the right places!!! I got so many compliments and felt amazing in it!"
Lulus Never Been So Chic Pink Satin Knotted Clutch
Take every outfit to another level with this knotted clutch. It's so fun, so chic, and a guaranteed compliment-getter. You can even go hands free and attach the included gold chain strap to wear this on your shoulder.
A happy shopper reviewed, "It was as cute as I thought it would be. Quality is good and i'm excited to wear it out!"
Lulus Talliah White Crocodile Embossed Wallet Clutch
A white textured clutch is so versatile, especially in the summer. This bag has compartments to help you stay organized and you can attach the shoulder strap when you are on the go. This bag also comes in pink and emerald green.
Lulus See Me Glowing Gold Fringe Drop Earrings
These eye-catching earrings work for any dress code. Whether you're in jeans or a t-shirt or you're rocking a mini dress, these fringe drop earrings will complement your ensemble.
Lulus Taylor Suede Ankle Strap Heels
Loyal Lulus shoppers know how amazing these heels are. These fuchsia heels are perfect for the Barbiecore trend, but there are so many colors and patterns to choose from. You're going to want them all. They are a true wardrobe staple and they're incredibly comfortable.
Look 2: Balletcore
Lucy Paris Briela Dress
This white mid-length dress has darling bows at the shoulder straps. You'll look chic in an instant when you step into this dress.
Larroudé x Favorite Daughter Sandal In Ivory Leather
These lace up heels are sophisticated, yet incredibly versatile. Wear them with everything from a formal dress to your favorite pair of jeans. These also come in black and royal blue.
H&M 6-Pack Earrings and Studs
If you want to revamp your jewelry collection, this 6-pair set is super affordable and it has six pairs of hoops.
Sensi Studio Seashells and Beads Frayed Mini Bucket Bag
This seashell-adorned fringe bag is beautiful in teal. You can also get it in magenta from Revolve.
Look 3: Flower Power
Torrid Tiered Maxi Dress- Super Soft Floral Black
This floral dress is everything, isn't it? Dress this up or rock it for a casual day. You have plenty of options with this one.
Torrid Fitted Trucker Jacket- Super Soft Denim Light Wash
A great denim jacket is a solid investment piece for every wardrobe. This denim has a light wash and it feels super soft.
Torrid Black & Ombre Cat Eye Sunglasses
Complete your look with some cat eye sunglasses. These shades have ombre lenses and they're ultra-glamorous.
Torrid Silver-Tone Aviator Sunglasses
If you love that ombre lens, but prefer a sportier look, these silver aviators are a great everyday option.
Frankie4 NAT II White
A white tennis shoe is another versatile wardrobe essential.
Torrid Moon & Star Link Necklace
Get celestial with this moon charm necklace.
Torrid Tassel Anklet Set Of 3- Gold Tone
Mix and match these ankle bracelets, layer them, or wear one of these individually. These gold-tone pieces are giving a boho chic aesthetic, for sure.
Madden Girl Nylon Crossbody
This nylon crossbody go is perfect for the woman on-the-go. Rock this for a night out or a day full of errands. It's a bag that you can rely on. It's also available in green and black.
Look 4: Crochet All Day
Rainbow Shops Plus Size Chevron Crochet Cami Dress- White
Crochet is always on trend for summer. Ditch the monochromatic and opt for something fun with this rainbow mini dress.
Zodiac Shoes Ilsa Sandal
These low block heels are just as comfortable as they are cute. They have extra arch and heel cushioning for extra support with every step. You can get these shoes in five colorways.
Oui Carole The Jenny Bag
This crochet bag is perfect for summer. It's also available in bright green.
