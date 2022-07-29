JoJo Siwa Explains Why She Called Out Candace Cameron Bure

JoJo Siwa is giving more insight to her initial interaction with Candace Cameron Bure.
Over the weekend, the Dance Moms alum shared a TikTok in which she flashed photos of celebs corresponding to different categories, including nicest celebrity and her celebrity crush. And for the title of "rudest celebrity," JoJo quickly flashed a photo of the Fuller House actress. Since then, Candace has shared that she and JoJo "had a great conversation" afterwards, during which she apologized to the Nickelodeon star.
Now, JoJo is speaking out about their chat, alleging that Candace "didn't share all the details of the meeting," but acknowledged they had a one-on-one conversation following the 19-year-old's TikTok. "We did speak on the phone," she said in footage obtained by Page Six July 28. "She shared that in her [Instagram video]."
Of the initial incident—in which JoJo recalled being a "big, big fan" asking to take a picture on a with her during an event years ago—she clarified, "It was at the afterparty that she didn't wanna take a picture with me, and I was OK with that. But then I turned around, and when I looked back, she was taking pictures with other kids."
As JoJo explained, that's what made her "really, really upset," adding that the experience was "one of those memories" that has always "stuck" with her.
"When you're little and somebody says something to you, and you just never forget it as long as you live," she added. "I think we've all had that moment and I feel like this was that moment for me."
However, despite the past, JoJo said that her recent discussion with the 46-year-old was "positive." The "Boomerang" singer explained, "We had about a 10-minute conversation, and it was sweet. She apologized, and we talked. It was cool. It was nice."
Shortly after JoJo's TikTok went viral, Candace shared that she reached out to her privately because she "no idea" about their interaction.
As Candace recalled of their follow-up phone call in a July 26 video, "She said, ‘You know, I met you at the Fuller House premiere and I was 11 years old. And we were all on the red carpet and I had come up to you and I said, ‘Can I have a picture with you?' and you said to me, ‘Not right now,' and then you proceeded to do what you were doing and take pictures with other people on the red carpet.'"
And although the pair patched things up, in her video, Candace also issued a public apology to JoJo. "I kind of broke your 11-year-old heart," she added. "I didn't take a picture with you. Ugh! I feel crummy, I feel—JoJo, I'm so sorry."