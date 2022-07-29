Nicki Minaj Calls Out Double Standards in the Music Industry in First Trailer for Documentary Series

In the first trailer for Nicki Minaj’s upcoming six-part documentary titled Nicki, the rapper called out the double standards in the music industry: “We just don’t get the respect that men do.”

Nicki Minaj is winning in a man's world.

On July 28, the Pink Friday rapper released the first trailer for her highly anticipated Nicki documentary—and she doesn't hold anything back. 

The trailer kicks off with a throwback video of Nicki rapping before she became well-known, as she says in a voiceover, "You don't get a manual on how to be a famous rapper." The video then shows her taking pics with fans, performing in front of sold-out crowds and hopping off a private jet. 

As many of Nicki's top career moments were shown, she appeared and shared a message about her younger self, while also addressing women in hip hop. "I think the woman back then, she wasn't afraid to fail," she said. "Female rappers weren't really charting at the time. I'm fighting for the girls who never feel like they could win."

The "Moment 4 Life" rapper then got candid about the double standards she's faced as a woman in the rap industry.

"I think that we just don't get the respect that men do," she explained. "You constantly feel like you're doing something wrong, and so you just stop doing, period. This industry is just not a loving, supportive place. It pretends sometimes, but it's just not."

As Nicki reflected on her career, she admitted to being so focused on her business that she began to "lose" herself. Before the trailer showed footage of happy moments between the "Super Bass" rapper and her husband Kenneth Petty, she said, "It's time for me to grow up and start loving myself."

Though Nicki doesn't have an official release date yet, the rapper said on Instagram that it's "Coming out SOONER THANK [sic] YOU THINK."

