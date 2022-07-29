See Chris Martin Support Girlfriend Dakota Johnson Amid Madame Web Filming

Watch : Why Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Protect Their Romance

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin have been shipping up to Boston for her new movie Madame Web.

The actress, 32, and the Coldplay singer, 45, were spotted in Massachusetts, where she's been filming the superhero film, on July 26. For the outing, Johnson wore a navy dress with a black Gucci purse (she is, after all, a brand ambassador and friends with creative director Alessandro Michele) and finished off her look with a pair of sunglasses and a top knot bun. As for Martin, he sported a gray T-shirt, black shorts and a blue hat from his band's official tour merch with the words "everyone is an alien somewhere" written across the front in pink font.

Johnson and Martin have been dating for about five years. As she told Vanity Fair for a July cover story, they were introduced through a friend and have "never really left each other." And while Johnson and Martin prefer to keep their romance private, they have been spotted out on date nights, getaways and at his concerts. Although, they also enjoy just spending time at home in California.