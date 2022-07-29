Beyoncé Addresses Renaissance Album Leak in Heartfelt Message to Fans

Watch : Beyonce Snuggles in Bed With All 3 Kids Ahead New Album

Not even an album leak can break Beyoncé's soul.



Just moments after releasing her much-anticipated album, Renaissance, Queen Bey herself shared a personal note with fans, thanking them for waiting until it's July 29 arrival to give it a listen. (ICYMI, Renaissance was leaked online three days prior to the release date).



"So, the album leaked and you all actually waited until the proper release time to enjoy it all together," she wrote in a message shared to Instagram July 29. "I've never seen anything like it. I can't thank y'all enough for your love and protection. I appreciate you for calling out anyone that was trying to sneak into the club early. It means the world to me."



In her heartfelt message, Beyoncé had nothing praise for the Beyhive. "Thank you for your unwavering support," she wrote. "Thank you for being patient. We are going to take your take and enjoy the music. I will continue to give my all and do my best to bring you joy. I love you deep."