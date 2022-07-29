Love Island USA: Toast in Style With Champagne Flutes and Wine Glasses From the Show

Sip your favorite beverage Love Island USA-inspired drinkware.

By Marenah Dobin Jul 29, 2022
E-Comm: Love Island DrinkwareCasey Durkin/Peacock

Raise your glass to this season of Love Island USA. The Peacock reality TV show is the steamiest and streamiest season of the summer. If you want to elevate your TV-watching experience, you need to do some Love Island-inspired shopping. All season long, this is your destination for all things shoppable. If you want a neon sign like the ones from the villa, we have you covered. If you want to know how the women get those beach waves to stay in place, here are the styling products from the glam room. 

If you want to host a Love Island viewing party—or just watch the show in style— sip on your champagne, wine, soda, water, or another beverage of your choice with some glassware inspired by the show.

Love Island USA: Bring Some Fun to Your Home Decor With Canisters From the Villa

Love Island-inspired Drinkware

RB Champagne Flute White Premium Plastic Unbreakable Reusable- Set of 6

Keep things a little bit mysterious with some opaque champagne flutes. This six-piece set is just what you need to feel like you're toasting in the villa. These glasses have 2,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$25
$20
Amazon

Gingprous Colored Stemless Wine Glasses- Set of 6

If you like to mix things up with your glassware, this set has six different colors to choose from. These distinct options are smart to have at a party to prevent confusion over is drinking out of each glass.

$30
$27
Amazon

Lily's Home Unbreakable Poolside Acrylic Stemless Wine Glasses- Set of 4

If you love the idea of mismatched colorful glassware, but you prefer plastic, here's a great pool-safe option.

$25
Amazon

JoyJolt Layla White Wine Glasses, Set of 4

And, of course you can't go wrong with a classic, clear wine glass. This four-piece set is dishwasher-safe and it has 3,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$50
$24
Amazon

If you're looking for more Love Island-inspired shopping, check out these beauty products from the Villa glam room.

Watch Love Island exclusively on Peacock

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

