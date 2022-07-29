Ariana Grande's Epic Clapback Will Have You Saying Thank U, Next

Amid the launch of her r.e.m. beauty’s new concealer, Ariana Grande shut down a TikTok user who seemingly suggested that she was more of a singer than a beauty expert. Read on for her clapback.

Don't mess with a dangerous woman like Ariana Grande.

The singer had no tears left to cry on July 28 when she clapped back at a comment that seemed to suggest she had been focusing too much time on her r.e.m. beauty brand. Ariana, whose makeup line released its Sweetener Concealer that day, didn't hold back when a TikTok user commented under a video promoting the new product, "pls remember you're a singer."

"i have actually never felt more at home in my voice," she wrote in her response, "or like more of a singer."

The pop star also included four bubble emojis and a smiley face in her comment.

The wicked clapback comes two months after Ari revealed that she has no immediate plans to record a follow-up to 2020's Positions. During a makeup tutorial shared to r.e.m. beauty's YouTube channel on May 12, the Grammy winner admitted, "The truth is, I have not began an album." 

Ariana went on to explain the "only reason" she was not working on new music was that she felt unready to dive into a seventh studio album. She also noted that her "hands are quite full with a lot of other thrillifying work," including preparing for her role as Glinda the Good Witch in the upcoming film adaptation of Wicked.

"I know that I know the material like the back of my hand, but I still have so much to learn, and I want to be in prime condition," she shared, adding that the project "is going to have every piece of me."

