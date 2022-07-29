Candace Cameron Bure’s Daughter Natasha Tells JoJo Siwa to "Grow Up" in Heated Message

Natasha Bure has come to her mom's defense.
The 23-year-old, who is daughter to Candace Cameron Bure, took to her Instagram Stories with a fiery message for JoJo Siwa after the dancer posted that Candace was the "rudest celebrity" she had ever met.
"Respectfully, someone saying 'no' to taking a photo with you is not a 'rough experience,'" Natasha wrote in a since-deleted July 28 Instagram Stories, per Us Weekly. "This generation is so sensitive and has no backbone."
According to the outlet, Natasha told 19-year-old JoJo to "grow up," adding, "there are bigger issues in this world than this."
Natasha's message comes after JoJo said she had a "rough experience" with the Full House star several years ago. "I was 11, and I was a big, big fan, and I wanted to take a picture with her, and it wasn't a good time for her," JoJo explained, per a video obtained by Page Six.
After JoJo posted her initial TikTok calling Candace "rude," the actress took to Instagram with a video of her own to clear the air, noting that she had a phone call with JoJo because she had "no idea" where JoJo's feelings were coming from.
Candace explained that JoJo said, "You know, I met you at the Fuller House premiere and I was 11 years old. And we were all on the red carpet and I had come up to you and I said, 'Can I have a picture with you?' and you said to me, 'Not right now,' and then you proceeded to do what you were doing and take pictures with other people on the red carpet."
After learning this, Candace said that she told JoJo "I kind of broke your 11-year-old heart," adding, "Ugh! I feel crummy, I feel—JoJo, I'm so sorry."
The influencer later responded by noting, "I will say because I had a bad experience, that doesn't mean that she is an awful human."