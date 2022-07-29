Candace Cameron Bure’s Daughter Natasha Tells JoJo Siwa to "Grow Up" in Heated Message

Watch : Candace Cameron Bure REACTS to JoJo Siwa Calling Her "Rude"

Natasha Bure has come to her mom's defense.

The 23-year-old, who is daughter to Candace Cameron Bure, took to her Instagram Stories with a fiery message for JoJo Siwa after the dancer posted that Candace was the "rudest celebrity" she had ever met.

"Respectfully, someone saying 'no' to taking a photo with you is not a 'rough experience,'" Natasha wrote in a since-deleted July 28 Instagram Stories, per Us Weekly. "This generation is so sensitive and has no backbone."

According to the outlet, Natasha told 19-year-old JoJo to "grow up," adding, "there are bigger issues in this world than this."

Natasha's message comes after JoJo said she had a "rough experience" with the Full House star several years ago. "I was 11, and I was a big, big fan, and I wanted to take a picture with her, and it wasn't a good time for her," JoJo explained, per a video obtained by Page Six.

After JoJo posted her initial TikTok calling Candace "rude," the actress took to Instagram with a video of her own to clear the air, noting that she had a phone call with JoJo because she had "no idea" where JoJo's feelings were coming from.