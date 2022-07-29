TikToker Ophelia Nichols Reflects on Her Family's "Hardest Moment" One Month After Son's Death

Watch : TikToker Ophelia Nichols' Son Killed in Shooting

Ophelia Nichols is getting candid about her grief one month after the death of her 18-year-old son.

In video posted on July 24, the TikToker shared that she had recently visited a beach in honor of Randon Lee, who was fatally shot last month. Alongside footage of what she described as her "day of healing," Ophelia said, "I cannot lie, the past three days have probably been the worst for me."

She continued, "I find at least the joy in something every day so that I can laugh or smile, but the only thing that I have been patiently waiting to do is go and be by the water ever since my family has been through the hardest moment of our life."

Having raised her children near the water, Ophelia explained that she decided to have a beach day with her family as a way to "feel the closest to my baby child."

"I sat in silenced for a little while, just so that I can talk to my baby child," she added. "We had a good day today despite the rain."