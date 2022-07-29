Affordable Beauty Products That Will Keep Your Skin Feeling Cool & Refreshed This Summer

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
From cooling pajamas to portable neck fans, top-rated pillows to can't-miss deals on air conditioners, we've been bringing you all the products you need to keep comfy and cool all summer long. But cooling products aren't limited to fans and breathable fabrics. In fact, there are also a variety of beauty products you can get to survive the summer heat.
For instance, one product we love for the summer is the Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Gel Moisturizer. It's smooth, lightweight, non-greasy and super hydrating. It glides right on and just feels so cool on the skin. One Sephora reviewer said it's so refreshing, it's like "a drink of mojito on a hot day." You can even put it in your beauty fridge to make it even better.
From cult-fave cooling sticks to luxurious face mists, we've rounded up some cooling beauty products you'll want to add to your routine this summer.
Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist
Tatcha's best-selling Luminous Dewy Skin Mist is the ultimate summer luxury. It feels so good to spritz on in the middle of a hot day, and it'll give your face a gorgeous glow. You'll never want to leave home without it. It even comes in a travel size version that can easily fit in your purse.
TULA Skincare Rose Glow + Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm
This eye balm from TULA is made with probiotic extracts that help to smooth and soothe, hyaluronic acid to hydrate, and caffeine to visibly firm and tighten skin. It's also infused with superfoods like aloe and watermelon for other anti-aging benefits. It's a multipurpose stick that you can use as both a balm and a highlighter. Plus, the aloe makes it a cooling product you can use to freshen up in the summer. One reviewer wrote, "The cooling effect is divine."
Milk Makeup Cooling Water
You can't talk cooling beauty products without mentioning Milk's Cooling Water stick. It's described by the brand as a cooling under-eye gel made to reduce puffiness, soothe the skin and keep it looking fresh and hydrated. You can even keep this in the fridge to make it eve cooler.
As one Sephora reviewer wrote, "This magical little guy has become my new bestie this summer. Not only does he de-puff my eyes with a swipe, he also works extremely well on my stress headaches. I just swipe it across my forehead and then massage it into my temples. LOVE!!!"
Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Gel Moisturizer
The Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Gel Moisturizer was pretty much made for hot summer days. In fact, the brand describes it as a "cool, refreshing gel bursting with up to 48 hours of soothing hydration." Some Sephora shoppers even put it in their beauty fridges to make it extra cool.
OLEHENRIKSEN Cold Plunge Pore Mask
The Cold Plunge Pore Mask from OLEHENRIKSEN is the perfect beauty product to help you unwind and cool off after a long day. As one reviewer wrote, "I love the smell of this. I love the feeling of it on my skin, especially on warm summer nights. I love how my skin feels after it. Soft and smooth. I've bought it as a gift for a friend and she loved it too."
Glow Recipe Watermelon Pink Juice Oil-Free Moisturizer
This cult-fave moisturizer by Glow Recipe is still a summer beauty must-have for a number of Sephora shoppers. It's cooling, smells amazing and will give you a pretty glow. One recent Sephora reviewer said it's also so moisturizing, it's like a "drink of water for your skin." It's no wonder it has 140.3K "loves"
Sephora Collection Metal Facial Cooling Globes
This two-piece set of metal cooling globes were designed to help reduce puffiness and soothe the skin. Just pop these in the fridge and take them out for your morning routine. Sephora shoppers love how long these stay cool, it's a must-have for summer.
Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Cucumber and Green Tea
The Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Cucumber and Green Tea has over 9,400 five-star reviews on Amazon, and many reviewers love the cooling sensation and the calming scent. One reviewer wrote, "This facial mist is perfect to take on daily outings on hot days when I know I'll enjoy the light, refreshing mist on my overheated face and upper body. I put it in the fridge before packing it in my bag for a day at the pool or beach."
Clarins Hydra-Essentiel Cooling Gel
The Clarins Hydra-Essentiel Cooling Gel was is an ice-blue gel made to quench "super-thirsty skin." It has a cooling effect when applied making it perfect for summer.
Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber Gel Mask Extreme Detoxifying Hydrator
This hydrating gel mask from Peter Thomas Roth is made with cucumber extract, papaya extract and chamomile extract, all of which work together to soothe and hydrate your skin. Numerous Sephora shoppers say it's a must-have for summer, especially if you've been out in the sun for too long. It's just the thing you need to help soothe your sunburned skin.
Looking for more summer beauty must-haves? Check out this best-selling lotion that one of our editors says gets all the compliments.