The Serpent Queen Trailer: The Classic French Tale of Catherine de Medici Gets a Modern Twist

Samantha Morton stars as Catherine de Medici in a fresh, contemporary take on her classic story in The Serpent Queen. Get your first look at the STARZ trailer here.

The Queen of France has never been this cool.

Samantha Morton stars as Catherine de Medici (a.k.a. France's queen from 1547 to 1559) in the edgy trailer for The Serpent Queen, premiering Sept. 11 on STARZ.

Over some pop-punk music, Catherine begins to tell her side of things. "My story begins when I was a young girl," she says. "I was alone in the world. My first impression of my fellow man was less than favorable."

Her uncle Pope Clement, played by Games of Thrones' Charles Dance, is quick to inform young Catherine that her life is not in her own hands. 

"It doesn't matter what you want," he tells her. "Your marriage has been arranged."

However, once Catherine finds her new husband, Henri, the Duke of Orléans, cheating on her with Diane de Poitiers (Ludivine Sagnier) on their wedding night, she recognizes she must fight to carve out a name for herself.

"It was my time to govern," she explains. "The only way I knew how."

After she meets a magician, who is accused of luring her "over to the dark arts," Catherine draws criticism from the royal establishment. But that's not enough to stop her, as she explains, "Sometimes it feels like I can make things happen if I want them badly enough."

You won't like this queen when she's angry.

"When you find life conspiring against you," she explains to new servant confidant, Rahima (Sennia Nanuayou), "you must change it to your favor, no matter what the cost."

The Serpent Queen also stars Colm MeaneyKiruna StamellBarry Atsma and Rupert Everett

Watch Catherine de Medici, like you've never seen her before, when the series premieres Sept. 11 on STARZ.

