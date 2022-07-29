Nicole Williams Shares Her Beauty Secrets Including a $6 Lipstick With 22,400+ 5-Star Reviews

We interviewed Nicole Williams because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
WAGS alum Nicole Williams always brings it with the glam. She has curated a signature look that exudes an effortless sophistication at all times. Usually, you can spot Nicole with a sleek middle part in her hair, often with a low bun. If you've been trying to nail that aesthetic, she shared her affordable must-haves and tips, so you can pull off her go-to style. The reality TV alum also shared her go favorite lipstick and lip liner combination with E! News readers.
Nicole's favorite lipstick is surprisingly affordable with a $6 price tag. It's also super popular with 22,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Nicole shared her favorite hair care, makeup, and skincare products along with the snacks she keeps in her bag.
Nicole Williams Beauty Q&A
E!: Name a beauty product that you never leave the house without.
NW: Clarins Lip Comfort Oil in color honey. I have dry lips and since this is an oil vs a gloss it penetrates my lips and leaves them looking healthy. The orange tint is so natural.
Clarins Lip Comfort Oil
"It is so hydrating compared to a gloss and comes in so many different colors."
Honest Beauty Makeup Remover Wipes
E!: What's your favorite beauty product under $25? What do you enjoy about this product?
NW: Honest Beauty Makeup Remover Wipes. They are around $8 and I keep them on me for a refresh on summer days.
These makeup remover wipes have 2,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Herbs and Rosewater- Hydrates, Rejuvenates & Clarifies
E!: Do you have a favorite beauty product under $15? If so, what do you love about it?
NW: Mario Badescu Facial Spray. I think everyone loves this product! It's a great way to refresh and hydrate your face on the go. I use the rose water and it's only $11 on Amazon!
This spray has 41,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 27.3K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Finishing Touch Flawless Women's Painless Hair Remover
E!: What is your go-to drugstore beauty/grooming product?
NW: I always carry the Finishing Touch flawless facial hair remover with me. It is great for upper lip hair or peach fuzz. I take it with me because there are things I miss at home that I will see in the natural light, lol. Then I can do a quick touch up!
This hair removal device comes in six colors and it has 79,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore recommended it too.
Palmer's Cocoa Butter Moisturizing Body Oil with Vitamin E, 8.5 Ounces
E!: Is there a product that you've used forever that doesn't get the hype it deserves?
NW: I've used Palmer's Cocoa Butter Oil forever! I am not sure if it's popular or not but it's always been by go to for my legs to make them shiny.
This body oil has 11,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
E!: A nude/pink lip seems to be your signature look. What products do you use to get that perfect shade and what do you love about those products?
NW: Pat McGrath's lip liner in shade ‘Structure.' My secret is I use it all over my lip and in the middle I add a bit of the NYX Matte Lip Cream in shade Stockholm! It's the perfect nude for me and it's long lasting.
NYX Professional Makeup Soft Matte Lip Cream in Stockholm
"I am always buying two or more of the NYX Matte Lip Cream in shade Stockholm because they are always sold out! I grab a bunch whenever I see them!"
This liquid lipstick comes in 32 shades. This product has 22,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Pat McGrath Labs PermaGel Ultra Lip Pencil
"I always keep a liner and lipstick in my bag. If I have no makeup on and need to stop by a lunch or meeting, it helps me look put together in a pinch."
There are 26 shades to choose from. This lip liner has 72.2K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
E!: You have mastered the sleek bun. Are there any styling products you recommend to achieve that look? What do you love about those products?
NW: Thank you! My slick bun is my go-to look. The trick is to use a no slip grip hair elastic so that it really pulls your hair back and keeps it there. I also always use Moroccan Oil hairspray as well.
Scunci Black Gel Elastics, No Slip Grip, Strong Hold-Ponytailers- 14 Pieces
"I wrap my hair into a bun over the elastic and tie another one over it. Scunci makes a good one! It helps keeps my hair tightly pulled back."
These hair elastics have 2,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Moroccanoil Luminous Hairspray Medium
Nicole likes this hairspray for its "strong hold."
This hairspray has 5,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 12.1K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Clarins Double Serum Eye Firming & Hydrating Anti-Aging Concentrate
E!: What's a game-changing product that's new to your routine?
NW: I am in love with Clarins Double Serum Eye. I recently received it in a Poosh mailer and have been using it ever since. I apply it using a lymphatic drainage technique. It's quick, simple, and really helps with morning puffiness.
This product has 4.1K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau de Parfum
E!: What's an item that you always have in your bag that everyone asks to borrow?
NW: My Maison Francis Kurkdjian perfume! Guys and girls love it because it's unisex. Larry wears it as also it so I carry it for us both.
This scent has also been recommended by Real Housewives of Atlanta star Drew Sidora and Too Hot to Handle OG Harry Jowsey.
Nicole Williams Shares What's in Her Bag
Aside from her beauty product must-haves, Nicole keeps these necessities on hand.
Vita Coco Coconut Water, Pure Organic (Pack of 12)
"I love my coconut water! I get migraines so the coconut water helps me stay hydrated throughout the day while I'm on the go. VitaCoco and Harmless Harvest are a few of my favorites."
This coconut water has 11,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Touchland Power Mist Wild Watermelon
"I love the watermelon scent! I love that it is a spray bottle and fast drying and easy to carry. Plus it smells so good."
This sanitizer comes in many scents and it has 31K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Sour Patch Kids Tropical Sweet and Sour Gummy Candy
"I always have candy in my bag, but Sour Patch Tropical flavor and the watermelon Jolly Ranchers are my faves!"
Jolly Rancher All Watermelon Hard Candy
"I actually just went hiking with my manager and she showed up with a bag of Jolly Ranchers for me."
These candies have 6,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Nicole Williams' Go-To Bag
Rimowa Never Still Tote Large
"I am constantly travelling so I love this bag because it is perfect for that. I actually just got back from Miami last night and am leaving to go back tomorrow. The Rimowa tote has roomy compartments and a removable zipped pocket. I can fit my laptop, all my products and of course my airplane snacks in it."
This bag also comes in yellow and orange.
If you're looking for more celeb-inspired shopping, Dancing With the Stars' Witney Carson shared her affordable summer must-haves.