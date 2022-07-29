Find Out How The Bachelorette’s Jacob Rapini Hopes to Apologize to Gabby Windey

Watch : Gabby & Rachel REJECTED by Multiple Bachelorette Men

Jacob Rapini rode into The Bachelorette on a white horse, but his story was anything but a fairytale.

On the July 25 episode of The Bachelorette, the 27-year-old Scottsdale, Ariz. mortgage broker told Bachelorette Gabby Windey that if she was "the only person here, I don't think I could have the heart to continue."

For the first time in franchise history, this season of The Bachelorette features two women looking for love, so Jacob was insinuating, however indelicately, that he was only interested in Rachel Recchia.

"I want to take this moment to apologize to @gabby.windey for not taking into consideration her feelings," Jacob wrote on Instagram July 28. "What I said was ignorant and not appropriate for the moment. I realized you don't know what someone could be going through or where their headspace is at. Listening instead of explaining would have gone a lot further."

Though seemingly sincere, Jacob acknowledged that a social media mea culpa isn't as good as the real thing—which he hopes to rectify in the near future.

"I have not talked to Gabby or heard anything," he exclusively told E! News July 28. "If I am asked to come to the Men Tell All, I will certainly give an apology in person. I'm sure that will be more genuine than an Instagram post."