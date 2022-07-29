Where You've Seen the Cast of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Before

Watch : Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Cast Talks Meeting "A"

We've got a secret and we can't keep it: We're obsessed with Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.

That's right, we can't get enough of HBO Max's reimagining of the young adult drama. So, we've found ourselves turning to the Internet for answers on where we've seen the breakout stars—including Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, Zaria, Malia Pyles, Maia Reficco and Mallory Bechtel—before. And, we've got to say, we've found some pretty fascinating details about this new generation of Liars.

For instance, you'll never guess which actress played a young Ginnifer Goodwin on Once Upon a Time. (Hint: She went on to appear in another fairytale-esque project, A Cinderella Story: Starstruck.) Oh, and we'd be remiss if we didn't the mention the actress who made her Broadway debut when she was only a teenager.

Another star got her start on a musical telenovela that aired on Nickelodeon Latin America. Intrigued?