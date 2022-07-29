Selena Gomez Tears Up in Emotional Video Thanking Fans for "Growing Up With Me"

Watch : Selena Gomez Reflects on "Painful" Lessons Amid 30th Birthday

Selena Gomez is showing fans some love—like a love song, baby.

The "Bad Liar" singer, who turned 30 years old on July 22, took to TikTok on July 28 to say thank you to every person who wished her a happy birthday.

"I got to see some of your messages," she shared. "I don't read a lot of comments, but the few that I read were really, really sweet and I just want you to know that I don't take that for granted."

She later added, "And I just wanted to thank you all from the bottom of my heart for being in my life, for growing up with me—for putting up with me."

At one point, Selena began to tear up as she shared that she "could not be more grateful" to those who donated to the Rare Impact Fund. According to Rare Beauty's website, the fund is a charitable initiative that aims to "increase access" to mental health organizations.