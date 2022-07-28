We Can't Calm Down After Reading Taylor Swift's Sweet Note to Friend Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

Watch : How Dwayne Johnson Supports Taylor Swift's Re-Recorded Music

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson? More like Dwayne "The Man" Johnson, according to Taylor Swift!

On July 28, the singer found herself on the receiving end of some mad love from the actor when he appeared in a new video to announce that updated versions of "Bad Blood" and "Message in a Bottle" will be featured in his upcoming animated movie, DC League of Super-Pets.

In the tongue-in-cheek clip, shared to Dwayne's TikTok account, the action star blasts "Bad Blood (Taylor's Version)" on his phone. As he quotes a line from the song, his co-star Kevin Hart is unable to hear him—and hilariously mistakes that the 50-year-old was delivering some bad news about his health.

"Your blood's not as bad as you think it is," Kevin quips. "Are you dying? Pray on it."

Amused by the exchange, Taylor replied in a blank space of the comments section, "Leave it to my friend Dwayne to support the ethically sourced versions of my songs."