Making the Cut Season 3 Trailer: Jeremy Scott’s Criticism Has a Contestant in Tears

Hosted by Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, the third season of Prime Video's Making the Cut features 10 new designers out for fashion glory. Take a first look at the high-stakes competition ahead.

By Daniel Trainor Jul 28, 2022 10:05 PMTags
FashionTVHeidi KlumTrailersNicole RichieTim GunnCelebrities
Watch: Heidi Klum Shares Fave Look From Christian Siriano at NYFW

Nobody said becoming a global fashion superstar would be easy.

Contestants battle with their own emotions as much as their sewing machines in the trailer for season three of Making the Cut, premiering August 19 on Prime Video.

Hosted and executive produced by Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, the new season features a fresh crop of 10 entrepreneurs and designers from around the world, looking to cement themselves as fashion phenomenons. Oh, and the $1,000,000 grand prize doesn't hurt, either.

"Los Angeles' diverse fashion scene will continue to set the perfect backdrop for Making the Cut," according to the streamer. "Some of this season's runway locations include the iconic Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, the unique desert landscape of Vasquez Rocks, and a rooftop of one of Downtown LA's many skyscrapers with sweeping views of the city skyline."

With great fashion risk, of course, comes great fashion responsibility—and the designers don't always meet the moment.

photos
Heidi Klum's Best Looks

After an unimpressive runway, judge and Moschino creative director Jeremy Scott throws down his notebook after shouting, "You know what I wrote about these looks? Nothing! It was a waste," which causes one designer to cry. 

Elsewhere, another contestant has a breakdown in the work room while discussing being away from her family, saying, "I've sacrificed being here without my son."

It's not all bad news, though. 

After being inspired by a runway look, judge Nicole Richie remarks, "This I like. It's like a hot mud wrestling competition."

Trending Stories

1

Writer Won't Apologize After Calling Fiancée "Not the Most Beautiful"

2

See Khloe Kardashian’s "Little Lady" True Living Her Best Life on Jet

3

Hong Kong Band Mirror Ends Concert After Giant Monitor Falls on Dancer

Season three of Making the Cut—which features guest judges Chloe x Halle, stylist Jason Bolden and TikToker Wisdom Kaye—premieres August 19 on Prime Video.

Trending Stories

1

Writer Won't Apologize After Calling Fiancée "Not the Most Beautiful"

2

See Khloe Kardashian’s "Little Lady" True Living Her Best Life on Jet

3

Hong Kong Band Mirror Ends Concert After Giant Monitor Falls on Dancer

4

See Tristan Thompson Reunite With “Princess” True After Trip to Greece

5

Britney Spears Won’t Be Deposed in Conservatorship Case

Latest News

The Islanders’ Funniest Moments From Peacock’s Love Island USA

Devin Booker Seemingly Confirms He Joined Kendall Jenner on Vacation

Making the Cut Trailer: Jeremy Scott Has a Contestant in Tears

Emily Ratajkowski Subtly Reacts to Divorce From Sebastian Bear-McClard

Kristin Cavallari Unveils New “1111” Arm Tattoo

Derek Jeter Addresses Feud Rumors Between Him and Alex Rodriguez

Amelia Hamlin’s Latest Fashion Moment Is NSFW