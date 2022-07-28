Derek Jeter Reveals Where He and Alex Rodriguez Really Stand After Years-Long Feud Rumors

Watch : Derek Jeter Talks Fall Out With Alex Rodriguez in New Docu-Series

Derek Jeter shared that those rumors about a long-standing rivalry between him and Alex Rodriguez are way off base.

While promoting his new ESPN docuseries The Captain, Derek, 48, explained that he and his former teammate, 47, are on good terms.

"No, there is no wedge. Everything's good," he told Good Day New York on July 28. "I know people to this day, when I go places, that's one of the first things that they ask me about, but there are no issues between Alex and I at all."

Rumors of a feud have followed the Yankees players for decades. But, as it turns out, Derek was simply more focused on playing baseball than any other kind of mind games at the time.

"There were things that I kept private. My job, being the captain of the Yankees, was to limit distractions and in order to limit distractions, I know sometimes I didn't create much controversy," he told the host. "I talked about things one time and that was the end of it."