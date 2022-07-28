Amelia Hamlin’s Latest Fashion Moment Is NSFW

As Lisa Rinna once said, "Own it, baby!"
Amelia Hamlin—the daughter of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and actor Harry Hamlin—appears to be following her mother's sage advice after showcasing her risqué style.
Case in point? Taking to Instagram on July 27, the 21-year-old left little to the imagination in a see-through long-sleeve that would be considered NSFW. The statement-making piece, which featured various shades of brown in a mesh material, looked like a work of art with its splattered graphic lines. Amelia's chocolate-colored sunglasses and slick hair only made the whole look more chic.
"LIFE IS GOOD," the model captioned her post, alongside a collage of other candid snapshots.
It appears Amelia's parents have yet to weigh in on her daring ensemble. However, we have a feeling that Lisa would approve of her daughter's see-through look. Last year, the Bravolebrity commented on Amelia's completely sheer dress during London Fashion Week.
When Amelia texted her parents and sister, Delilah Hamlin, in a group chat, "sorry for my nipped dad it's fashion," Lisa replied, "I just saw lol, it's fashionnnn."
There's no doubt Amelia's mom has had her own fair share of bold fashion. She recently starred in an Alexander Wang lingerie campaign, writing on Instagram, "@lisarinna with the drip. whenever, wherever."
If there's one thing the mother-daughter duo is going to do, it's march to the beat of their own drum. It's a sentiment Amelia touched on ahead of ringing in 2022.
"2021… the year of the bleached brow & dreams coming true… the year that i completely lost my sense of self.. not knowing that i would reclaim it even more authentically," she wrote on Instagram last December. "The year that i went to new york and never left. thank u 2021 … thank you to everyone that made my dreams come true.. u know who u r!!! I LOVE U!!!!!"