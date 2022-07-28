Candace Cameron Bure Reflects on a "Lesson" She's Learning Amid JoJo Siwa Debacle

Candace Cameron shared a Bible quote after apologizing to JoJo Siwa over a past encounter, which had prompted the former Nickelodeon star to dub her the "rudest celebrity" she'd ever met.

By Corinne Heller Jul 28, 2022 9:36 PMTags
FeudsCandace Cameron BureJojo Siwa
Watch: Candace Cameron Bure REACTS to JoJo Siwa Calling Her "Rude"

Candace Cameron Bure is leaning on her faith and aspiring toward selflessness after apologizing to JoJo Siwa over a past encounter that made the teen dub her the "rudest celebrity" she has met.

On July 28, the Fuller House alum posted on her Instagram Story a quote from the Bible: "Do nothing out of selfish ambition or conceit, but in humility consider others as more important than yourselves." She captioned her post, "A lesson I'm continuing to learn."

Four days earlier, JoJo, 19, shared a TikTok video in which she quickly flashed a photo of the actress under the caption "Rudest celebrity I've met." The TikTok quickly went viral, prompting Candace to reach out to the former Nickelodeon star.

Candace, 46, later said on Instagram that during their conversation, JoJo shared that when she was a child, Candace denied her request to take a photo with her at the premiere of Fuller House. She said that during their recent conversation, she told the younger star, "I feel crummy, I feel—JoJo, I'm so sorry," and that the teen told her it was not a big deal.

photos
20 Fun Fuller House Secrets Revealed

JoJo recently spoke to paparazzi about her "rough" childhood encounter with Cameron.

Instagram / Candace Cameron Bure

Trending Stories

1

See Khloe Kardashian’s "Little Lady" True Living Her Best Life on Jet

2

Writer Won't Apologize After Calling Fiancée "Not the Most Beautiful"

3

Hong Kong Band Mirror Ends Concert After Giant Monitor Falls on Dancer

"I was a big, big fan, and I wanted to take a picture with her and it wasn't a good time for her," she said, adding, "I will say because I had a bad experience, that doesn't mean that she is an awful human."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images; Instagram

The pair's phone call was not the first time they had spoken since the Fuller House premiere, which took place in 2016 and which the Dance Moms alum attended with her mom.

Getty Images/ NBCU Photo Bank

JoJo and Candace reunited at The Kelly Clarkson Show in 2019, during which they and host Kelly Clarkson appeared to have a pleasant discussion about holiday décor.

Getty Images/ NBCU Photo Bank

"I need to shoot my next Christmas movie at your house," Candace, known for many Hallmark movies, said to JoJo, after a video of the teen's whimsical decorations was shown. JoJo then pulled out one of her famous hair bows and gifted it to the actress, who she called "Queen of Christmas."

Trending Stories

1

See Khloe Kardashian’s "Little Lady" True Living Her Best Life on Jet

2

Writer Won't Apologize After Calling Fiancée "Not the Most Beautiful"

3

Hong Kong Band Mirror Ends Concert After Giant Monitor Falls on Dancer

4

Brittney Griner Case: U.S. Offers to Exchange Russian Arms Trafficker

5

Britney Spears Won’t Be Deposed in Conservatorship Case

Latest News

Proof Taylor Swift Has Mad Love for Friend Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

The Islanders’ Funniest Moments From Peacock’s Love Island USA

Devin Booker Seemingly Confirms He Joined Kendall Jenner on Vacation

Making the Cut Trailer: Jeremy Scott Has a Contestant in Tears

Emily Ratajkowski Subtly Reacts to Divorce From Sebastian Bear-McClard

Kristin Cavallari Unveils New “1111” Arm Tattoo

Derek Jeter Addresses Feud Rumors Between Him and Alex Rodriguez