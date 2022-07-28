Candace Cameron Bure Reflects on a "Lesson" She's Learning Amid JoJo Siwa Debacle

Watch : Candace Cameron Bure REACTS to JoJo Siwa Calling Her "Rude"

Candace Cameron Bure is leaning on her faith and aspiring toward selflessness after apologizing to JoJo Siwa over a past encounter that made the teen dub her the "rudest celebrity" she has met.

On July 28, the Fuller House alum posted on her Instagram Story a quote from the Bible: "Do nothing out of selfish ambition or conceit, but in humility consider others as more important than yourselves." She captioned her post, "A lesson I'm continuing to learn."

Four days earlier, JoJo, 19, shared a TikTok video in which she quickly flashed a photo of the actress under the caption "Rudest celebrity I've met." The TikTok quickly went viral, prompting Candace to reach out to the former Nickelodeon star.

Candace, 46, later said on Instagram that during their conversation, JoJo shared that when she was a child, Candace denied her request to take a photo with her at the premiere of Fuller House. She said that during their recent conversation, she told the younger star, "I feel crummy, I feel—JoJo, I'm so sorry," and that the teen told her it was not a big deal.