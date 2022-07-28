Candace Cameron Bure Reflects on a "Lesson" She's Learning Amid JoJo Siwa Debacle

Candace Cameron Bure is leaning on her faith and aspiring toward selflessness after apologizing to JoJo Siwa over a past encounter that made the teen dub her the "rudest celebrity" she has met.
On July 28, the Fuller House alum posted on her Instagram Story a quote from the Bible: "Do nothing out of selfish ambition or conceit, but in humility consider others as more important than yourselves." She captioned her post, "A lesson I'm continuing to learn."
Four days earlier, JoJo, 19, shared a TikTok video in which she quickly flashed a photo of the actress under the caption "Rudest celebrity I've met." The TikTok quickly went viral, prompting Candace to reach out to the former Nickelodeon star.
Candace, 46, later said on Instagram that during their conversation, JoJo shared that when she was a child, Candace denied her request to take a photo with her at the premiere of Fuller House. She said that during their recent conversation, she told the younger star, "I feel crummy, I feel—JoJo, I'm so sorry," and that the teen told her it was not a big deal.
JoJo recently spoke to paparazzi about her "rough" childhood encounter with Cameron.
"I was a big, big fan, and I wanted to take a picture with her and it wasn't a good time for her," she said, adding, "I will say because I had a bad experience, that doesn't mean that she is an awful human."
The pair's phone call was not the first time they had spoken since the Fuller House premiere, which took place in 2016 and which the Dance Moms alum attended with her mom.
JoJo and Candace reunited at The Kelly Clarkson Show in 2019, during which they and host Kelly Clarkson appeared to have a pleasant discussion about holiday décor.
"I need to shoot my next Christmas movie at your house," Candace, known for many Hallmark movies, said to JoJo, after a video of the teen's whimsical decorations was shown. JoJo then pulled out one of her famous hair bows and gifted it to the actress, who she called "Queen of Christmas."