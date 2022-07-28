Kelis Calls Out "Level of Disrespect" After Her Song Is Sampled on Beyoncé's Renaissance Album

Watch : Beyonce's Renaissance Album LEAKS Before Release

Beyoncé's new album just brought Kelis to the yard—and not in the way you'd think.

The "Milkshake" singer took to social media on July 27 to voice her grievances after news surfaced that "Energy," a song off Beyoncé's seventh studio album Renaissance, featured a sample of her 1999 single "Get Along With You." When a Kelis fan page shared a post about the sample on Instagram, the 42-year-old didn't hold back her thoughts in the comments section.

"My mind is blown too because the level of disrespect and utter ignorance of all 3 parties involved is astounding," she wrote. "I heard about this the same way everyone else did. Nothing is ever as it seems, some of the people in this business have no soul or integrity and they have everyone fooled."

The R&B star further claimed, in a separate comment, that she was not informed of the sample. After a fan referred to the new Beyoncé track as a collaboration, Kelis replied, "it's not a collab."