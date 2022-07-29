Southern Charm's Kathryn Dennis and Chleb Ravenell Get Back Together, But Not Without a Scandal

Hoping for a fresh start, Southern Charm's Kathryn Dennis and Chleb Ravenell decided to reunite—only for him to turn around and talk about her behind her back.

By Allison Crist Jul 29, 2022 2:00 AMTags
TVReality TVBravoCelebritiesSouthern CharmNBCU
Watch: Naomie Olindo Doesn't Think She'll Be Friends With Kathryn Dennis

Reunited and it feels so...bad?

The July 28 episode of Southern Charm saw Kathryn Dennis and Chleb Ravenell get back together after a short-lived breakup. The pair raised a toast to a "fresh start" as Kathryn put it, and in a confessional, she provided some insight into the decision. "Basically, there's slim pickings in Charleston," Kathryn said. "And honestly, this is the closest thing to a normal relationship than what I've really ever had and I don't want to let it go so easily."

So, they headed to Olivia Flowers' party as reformed couple. Much of the Southern Charm cast was in attendance, except for Venita Aspen, who Olivia instructed not to come because she apparently didn't want her to start any "drama." 

And yet, there was plenty to go around—especially once Chleb and Naomie Olindo got to talking. Despite Kathryn and Naomie openly disliking one another, he decided to open up to her about his relationship issues. 

photos
Southern Charm Season 8 Cast Photos

"Our conversations are just about drama," Chleb told Naomie. "I'm not a shallow person, but I'm a simple person. All my friends are simple. We don't really do the drama thing, so when she comes home and talks about drama ad stuff, I'll listen to her to a certain extent and then I'll turn on ESPN and f--king tune her out. I think being around her is...I don't know."

Instagram

Because of her rocky past with Kathryn, Naomie didn't disagree with what Chleb was saying. However, what she didn't understand was why he was choosing to stay in the relationship. 

His answer? "I feel like I'm the person here put on this earth that can break her through that s--t."

She disagreed, telling Chleb he had a "savior complex," and they proceeded to end their conversation on what seemed like an amicable note. That was, until Chleb walked over to Kathryn and said, "Naomie is a f--king c---."

Chleb also accused Naomie of "trying to basically manipulate me and our conversation."

Naomie, meanwhile, was discussing the matter much differently with Leva Bonaparte. "I just think the things that he was saying to me," she told Leva, "are not things that you transparently say to other people when you are with someone."

Trending Stories

1

See Khloe Kardashian’s "Little Lady" True Living Her Best Life on Jet

2

Britney Spears Won’t Be Deposed in Conservatorship Case

3

KJ Apa's New Look Will Have You Doing a Double Take

photos
Southern Charm's Connection to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s Reunion

As Kathryn's friend, will Leva tell her what really went down during the conversation? Only time will tell.

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

See Khloe Kardashian’s "Little Lady" True Living Her Best Life on Jet

2

Writer Won't Apologize After Calling Fiancée "Not the Most Beautiful"

3

Hong Kong Band Mirror Ends Concert After Giant Monitor Falls on Dancer

4

Kelis Reacts to Her Song Being Sampled on Beyoncé's Renaissance

5

Candace Cameron Bure’s Daughter Natasha Tells JoJo Siwa to "Grow Up"

Latest News

Candace Cameron Bure’s Daughter Natasha Tells JoJo Siwa to "Grow Up"

The Wilds Reportedly Canceled After 2 Seasons

Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake Turn Up the Heat on Italian Vacation

Southern Charm's Kathryn Dennis & Chleb Reunite With a Scandal

TikToker Ophelia Reflects on "Hardest Moment" Amid Her Son's Death

Affordable Cooling Beauty Products to Add to Your Routine This Summer

Serpent Queen Trailer: A Classic French Tale Gets Modern Twist