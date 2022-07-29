Southern Charm's Kathryn Dennis and Chleb Ravenell Get Back Together, But Not Without a Scandal

Watch : Naomie Olindo Doesn't Think She'll Be Friends With Kathryn Dennis

Reunited and it feels so...bad?

The July 28 episode of Southern Charm saw Kathryn Dennis and Chleb Ravenell get back together after a short-lived breakup. The pair raised a toast to a "fresh start" as Kathryn put it, and in a confessional, she provided some insight into the decision. "Basically, there's slim pickings in Charleston," Kathryn said. "And honestly, this is the closest thing to a normal relationship than what I've really ever had and I don't want to let it go so easily."

So, they headed to Olivia Flowers' party as reformed couple. Much of the Southern Charm cast was in attendance, except for Venita Aspen, who Olivia instructed not to come because she apparently didn't want her to start any "drama."

And yet, there was plenty to go around—especially once Chleb and Naomie Olindo got to talking. Despite Kathryn and Naomie openly disliking one another, he decided to open up to her about his relationship issues.