Every Time I Wear This Lotion, I Get So Many Compliments on How Great I Smell

Here's what customers are saying about Sol de Janeiro's Brazilian Bum Bum Body Cream.

"I picked up a small size from Sephora after seeing ads, felt like it was working after about 3 weeks of use so I bought more on Amazon. I've been using it daily on my thighs and my husband and mom both commented that whatever it's doing it's working! Way less visible cellulite and smoother looking legs! I'm sharing a before and current photo - I normally wouldn't but I feel like I wish I'd known about this sooner, so I'm sharing for you!!"

"I first tried this a couple years ago and was completely hooked on just the scent. I live for coconut and tropical scents in the summertime, but this is completely different, and yet imo, so much better. Salted caramel, pistachio, vanilla... its so decadent you'll want to wear it all the time, or at least wish that summer lasted forever. Its not overpoweringly sweet either, but also salty and nutty with a hint of the tropics. I'm literally so excited about their eau de parfum that smells just like this.

The other best part about Bum Bum cream is it's ability to smooth out cellulite. I'm 25 with cellulite like a 50-year-old. I hate wearing shorts or bikini bottoms because of how self-conscious I am of my legs. I put a little of this on before wearing shorts in front of a couple of guy friends and my skin was noticeably tighter. I felt much more confident!

Yeah, this stuff is pricey, but a little cheaper here. For its scent and ability to temporarily erase cellulite alone, I think it's worth it. Plus it gives a nice subtle glow to your skin and the scent lasts nearly all day. I put it on in the morning before work and could still smell it faintly after 10 hours in a factory."

"I purchased this SOL DE JANEIRO Brazilian Bum Bum Cream based on all of the positive reviews. I am 60 and notice that no matter how much diet and exercise I do, (I'm a size 2), I could not get rid of the cellulite on my legs. I started using this product 6 weeks ago and can noticeably see a difference. I apply morning and evening, before bed for optimal results. It goes on smooth and has a creamy, non-sticky feel. The smell is dreamy, and even my husband has commented on the improvement. Make sure you apply in a circular motion for optimal coverage, absorption and circulation."

"My daughter always says this cream smells like sunshine and roses. She's right. I first learned of this product when she gave me a 4 oz jar for Christmas. I fell in love with the aroma first, but this cream is so luxurious and silky, I would use it even if it didn't smell so great. As of today I have ordered the large size three times and when my current jar is low, I will order again. I have never EVER been a person to moisturize my entire body daily, but I do now. Someone down there said that this scent drives men wild. I don't know that I've experienced that but people comment ALL the time about how great I smell. I have NOT noticed any skin tightening, and I've been using this since December, 2016. My skin is ultra soft and supple though. At 53, I'll take it!"

"I'm obsessed with this cream! My fiancé LOVES the scent (I do too!) and I also love how hydrating it is and I'm not left feeling sticky. Love love love!"