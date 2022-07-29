13 Smudge-Proof Red Lipsticks From Fenty Beauty, Rare Beauty, KVD, Kylie Cosmetics, and More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

It is always a good time to wear red lipstick. Instantly elevate your look for any occasion or holiday with some rouge lips. Even if you go simple with your fashion, a red lip can upgrade your aesthetic in an instant. If you love the look of red lipstick, but your follow-up thoughts include smudging, smearing, and lip prints all over your coffee mug, you just haven't found the right product— yet.

If you want to eat, drink, talk, and kiss without worrying that your lipstick is intact, here are some great recommendations for a picture-perfect pout from Kylie Cosmetics, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, Covergirl, Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez, Maybelline, KVD Beauty, MAC Cosmetics, Stila, Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga, Half Magic Beauty, and Sephora.