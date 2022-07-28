Exclusive

RHODubai's Caroline Stanbury Reveals Recent Setback on Pregnancy Journey

Real Housewives of Dubai star Caroline Stanbury gave a big update on her and husband Sergio Carrallo's journey to have a baby of their own. Get the latest on their IVF process.

Caroline Stanbury has hit a bump in the road to baby.

The Real Housewives of Dubai star is sharing an update on her and husband Sergio Carrallo's pregnancy journey. On the July 27 episode of the Bravo series, Caroline, 46, confirmed she plans to carry her and her 27-year-old husband's first child together following their lavish December 2021 wedding—despite suffering dangerous complications during her previous pregnancies.

But as Caroline exclusively told E! News, the IVF process hasn't exactly been smooth sailing.

"We have one [embryo] on ice—a baby boy," the RHODubai star revealed, adding, "Sadly, I did another round, none of them were viable. [The doctor's] taken me off any alcohol. We're going to try for another round when we leave for the summer to at least get two eggs on ice. When we put them in? I don't know."

Caroline's kids—daughter Yasmine Habib, 16, and twins Aaron Habib and Zac Habib, 12—have been vocal about their hesitation to welcome a newborn step-sibling into the family, especially the eldest.

"She's like they're annoying...absolutely not," Caroline joked of Yasmine. "I don't blame her. She's a teenage girl. What does she want with a baby?"

Caroline continued, "I don't think they've understood the time limit on my body. They sort of just think about his age. I'm like, 'I cannot be the oldest woman on the planet giving birth.'"

As for being busy newlyweds, Caroline shared, "Married life is married life. We haven't had time to sit down."

In fact, Caroline is currently in New York City filming RHODubai's very first reunion with Andy Cohen.

"We're going for ten days to Indonesia after this, three weeks actually to Bali traveling straight after this trip," she added. "We're building a house, we've done IVF, we've got married; I think we've done all the things you shouldn't do in a year in a month. So I think mostly the fact that we're still here and not divorced is probably a testament to us. We've got so much exciting stuff planned for our future that it's a good time."

The Real Housewives of Dubai airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

