Everything to Know About House of the Dragon

Watch : "Game of Thrones": How the Franchise Will Continue to Live On

Prepare to be transported to another world.

HBO is gearing up for the premiere of House of the Dragon, the long-awaited prequel to Game of Thrones. The series has been in the works since before GoT ended, and in the words of Lizzo, it's about damn time the people get what they want.

In fact, author George R.R. Martin advocated for the network to make this show instead of others. He knew that fans were still devoted to Emilia Clarke's Daenerys Targaryen, whose family history is rife with drama and intrigue. As George told The Hollywood Reporter, "I wasn't ready to give up on it."

Eventually, the author got his way and the rest is history—well, almost history. There's still a few weeks until the series premieres, giving fans of GoT plenty of time to brush up on the history of Westeros and the Seven Kingdoms. Keep reading to learn everything you need to know...