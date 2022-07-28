Emily Ratajkowski Subtly Reacts to Her Divorce From Sebastian Bear-McClard

Emily Ratajkowski's social media behavior is raising some eyebrows.
Less than two weeks after news broke of the supermodel and Sebastian Bear-McClard breaking up after four years of marriage, fans are curious to know what went wrong in the relationship.
While the pair hasn't publicly spoken out about their split, Emily has been "liking" several tweets that could shed some insight into what led to the breakup.
Among the more curious of Emily's "liked" tweets is one message that read, "Can't believe that little bitch cheated on emrata."
Emily also tossed a like to a user who looked forward to welcoming the model into her divorcée era, writing, "Girls, how are we celebrating Emrata's divorce."
E! News has reached out to Emily and Sebastian's team for further comment and hasn't heard back. The author also "liked" posts from Miu Miu where she modeled for the brand. "Power can be found in delicacy," one of the brand's tweets read.
Back on July 18, news broke that Emily and Sebastian had broken up. Amid the split, a source told E! News that the model was focusing on her 16-month-old son Sylvester Apollo Bear.
"Emily's really bummed about it for the sake of their son, but is trying to move forward and stay positive," the source shared. "It's been a few weeks now and she's taking it day by day but is definitely upset."
Now, Emily appears to be spending quality time with family. The My Body author recently shared a photo of her dad smiling as he held her son, who was covered from head to toe in what appeared to be blue paint.
"I look at my son and tell him he's beautiful at least once a day," Emily shared with Marie Claire in November 2021. "Because it's what I'm looking at…I gave birth to him, and he's growing and he's so beautiful."
She added, "My hope is that I will just always have very open conversations with him about power dynamics, and where he is in those dynamics. I want him to come built in with that awareness of the world and of his place in it."