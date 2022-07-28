3 Dua Lipa Concertgoers Injured After Unsanctioned Fireworks Are Set Off During Toronto Show

Three concertgoers suffered from minor injuries after unauthorized fireworks were set off during Dua Lipa’s show in Toronto.

By Tamantha Gunn Jul 28, 2022 8:05 PMTags
ConcertsCelebritiesInjury And IllnessDua Lipa
Watch: Dua Lipa Gets Rushed by a Fan in Mexico

Three Dua Lipa fans sustained minor injuries during her recent concert in Toronto.

On July 27, authorities were called to Scotiabank Arena in response to reports that someone had thrown unauthorized fireworks towards the end of the "Levitating" singer's performance, according to People, citing Constable Cindy Chung, a Media Relations Officer for the Toronto police. 

Cindy said the concert attendees suffered from "very minor injuries" and were seen by medics who were working during the show.

Additionally, she told the outlet that the fireworks did not cause any damage to the building. Police are currently investigating the incident and do not have a suspect at this time. 

E! News has reached out to the Toronto police for comment but has not heard back yet. 

Fans who captured video footage from the incident have shared the clips on social media. In one TikTok, Dua is seen waving bye to her fans as she walked up the runway of the stage, while the loud sounds of the fireworks rang off in the background. The singer appeared confused as she rejoined her dancers on the main stage. 

photos
Dua Lipa's Most Daring Looks

Another video of the incident showed the fireworks going off on the lower level of the venue as fans—who thought they were part of the show—clapped and cheered from above. 

Concertgoer AJ Oliveira described the moment to The Toronto Star, saying, "We were right next to the fireworks. I thought it was a gun at first. I saw people running and screaming and wasn't sure if someone snuck them in, or if it was just a poor setup."

Jeremy Chan/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Brittney Griner Case: U.S. Offers to Exchange Russian Arms Trafficker

2

See Khloe Kardashian’s "Little Lady" True Living Her Best Life on Jet

3

Writer Won't Apologize After Calling Fiancée "Not the Most Beautiful"

During the show, Oliveira said they were scared of getting burned. "It was popping and going off into the crowd," the fan said. "I wouldn't be surprised if anyone got hurt."

Trending Stories

1

See Khloe Kardashian’s "Little Lady" True Living Her Best Life on Jet

2

Writer Won't Apologize After Calling Fiancée "Not the Most Beautiful"

3

Brittney Griner Case: U.S. Offers to Exchange Russian Arms Trafficker

4

See Tristan Thompson Reunite With “Princess” True After Trip to Greece

5

Family Sues Sesame Place Theme Park for Alleged Race Discrimination

Latest News

Exclusive

Why NPH's New Show Uncoupled Isn't Your Typical Gay Rom-Com

Jessie James Decker Attends Brother John James' Wedding to Ali Green

Amber Portwood in "Unbearable Pain" After Losing Custody of Son James

Dua Lipa Concertgoers Injured After Fireworks Are Set Off During Show

The View: All of the Details on Elisabeth Hasselbeck’s Return

Megan Fox Is Making This Controversial Millennial Hairstyle Cool Again

Hong Kong Band Mirror Ends Concert After Giant Monitor Falls on Dancer