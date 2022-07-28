The View: All of the Details on Elisabeth Hasselbeck’s Return

How's this for a Hot Topic? Elisabeth Hasselbeck is returning to The View.

Hasselbeck, who was a regular panelist on the daytime chat show from 2003 to 2013, will appear as a guest co-host on the August 3 episode, according to People.

In a statement, Hasselbeck said, "it will be an honor to cohost The View," but acknowledged she was preparing to step back into the lion's den, joking, "Pray for me y'all!"

During her decade-long tenure on the show, Hasselbeck often stoked controversy—most notably with fellow View co-host Rosie O'Donnell—with her conservative views.

After being fired from The View in 2013, the Survivor alum transitioned to Fox News, where she served as a co-host on the daily morning show Fox & Friends. When she left the show at the end of 2015, Hasselbeck said she wanted to spend more time with her husband Tim Hasselbeck and their kids Grace, 17, Taylor, 14, and Isaiah, 12.