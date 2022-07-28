Family Sues Sesame Place Theme Park for Alleged Race Discrimination

Sesame Street Philadelphia had previously apologized over the incident in the viral video of the two other girls, who are cousins, after one of their moms, Jodi Brown, alleged the Rosita performer intentionally told the kids "no" when they reached their hands out to her and "then proceeded to hug the little white girl next to us" during a parade in the park on July 17. The family, which is from New York, has demanded that the Rosita performer be fired and their attorney has called the incident a "racist act," NBC Philadelphia reported.

According to the outlet, the lawyer said the family does not wish to file a lawsuit—and does not plan to join Burns' suit at the moment—but added that a filing still possible while demanding that Sesame Street Place cover any expenses related to the mental health of the kids, alleging that they are suffering "severe emotional distress."

In a statement, Sesame Place Philadelphia had said that "the Rosita performer did not intentionally ignore the girls and is devastated about the misunderstanding," adding that the costumes its employees wear can "sometimes make it difficult to see at lower levels and sometimes our performers miss hug requests from guests." The park added that the group reached out to the family to apologize and invited them back for a meet-and-greet.

Following further criticism online from viewers, including celebs such as Kelly Rowland, Sesame Place Philadelphia issued another statement.

"We sincerely apologize to the family for their experience in our park," the group said." We know that it's not ok. We are taking actions to do better. We are committed to making this right."

The statement continued, "We will conduct training for our employees so they better understand, recognize and deliver an inclusive, equitable and entertaining experience to our guests. For over 40 years Sesame Place has worked to uphold the values of respect, inclusion and belonging. We are committed to doing a better job making children and families feel special, seen and included when they come to our parks."

(E! and NBC Philadelphia are part of the NBCUniversal family.)