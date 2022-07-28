Hong Kong Band Mirror Abruptly Ends Concert After Giant Monitor Falls on Dancer

"All Hong Kong Mirror fans have been looking forward to Mirror's first concert for a long time," reads the petition, "but the day before it started, we were shocked to hear that a dancer was injured and admitted to the hospital."

It continued, "We now hope that the organizer will face up to the problem and ensure the safety of all performers (including Mirror's 12 members and all dancers)."

In response to the outrage, a fence was installed by the stage and Frankie assured fans he was alright. The 33-year-old singer later posted a picture of himself smiling and showing only a small scrape on his left arm per a screenshot shared by a fan.

He wrote at the time, "Sorry for making everyone worried. I was too absorbed in my speech. I only scratched myself a bit. I'm a lucky man."